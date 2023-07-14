The coastguard helicopter, Cardigan’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat, the New Quay RNLI lifeboat crew and Cardigan lifeguards were all paged to assist.

The call was made just before 4pm on Thursday, July 13, following reports that the 10ft sailing dinghy had capsized, leaving two casualties in the water.

Lifeguard Amanda Kinver and Ela Clegg had paddled out a considerable distance to where the two casualties had been located in the water with their rescue boards.

The lifeguards were then able to support them on their rescue boards. One casualty was suffering the effects of ingesting sea water and exhaustion from trying to re-right their vessel.

Lifeguard Tom Rees from Tresaith was also tasked to paddle out on a rescue board to establish a radio relay between the responding lifeguards and the lifeguard base.

When the Cardigan lifeboat arrived at the scene, they took the two casualties plus the two lifeguards and their rescue boards on board the lifeboat. One of the casualties was reported to have been very unwell.

Paramedics and HM Coastguard were on standby on Aberporth beach where they were able to begin assessing and subsequently treat the casualties.

New Quay lifeboat was then asked to monitor the upturned vessel to mark its position while Cardigan lifeboat stood by while the vessel’s owner, together with one of the RNLI lifeguards, re-righted it enabling the Cardigan lifeboat to take it under tow and bring it safely to a mooring.