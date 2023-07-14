Brian Davis was found asleep in his black Audi in the early hours of January 1 on Bush Street, Pembroke Dock.

“The officers stopped in order to carry out a welfare check because they were concerned about him,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

“The lights were on, the engine was running and the music was on. He had also driven past a kerb and was obstructing a junction. He appeared to be asleep.”

Noticing a strong smell of drugs emanating from the driver, officers carried out a roadside drugs wipe, which proved positive.

Further blood tests carried out at the police custody suite revealed he had 800mcg of Benzoylecgonine in his system, and 744mcg of Diazepam. The specified legal limits are 50 and 550 respectively.

Davis, 52, of Bush Street, Pembroke Dock pleaded guilty to two charges of drug driving. He was legally represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“These offences stem from drug abuse because he hasn’t been able to deal with previous family bereavements,” he said.

“But he’s beating his addiction and is giving negative results. He’s now clean, he’s ticking all the boxes and is back in the family home.

“He’s extremely concerned today, because he has so much to lose if he goes back to prison.”

After considering the facts, magistrates disqualified Davis from driving for 42 months. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £96 surcharge.