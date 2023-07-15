Prendergast Butchers in Haverfordwest has, this week, made the shortlist for the title of Wales' best banger.

The 'Put Your Best Sausage Forward 2023' competition is being run by Hybu Cig Cymru/Meat Promotion Wales.

And Prendergast Butchers' Wild Garlic and Port Sausage is one of just three selected to make the final cut for the title.

The award-winning family butchers is run by Chris and Rachel Wolsey, along with their two sons, Tom and Mark.

With almost 50 years of farming in Pembrokeshire, the family farm produces meat of the highest standard which is sold in their butcher’s shop alongside products from carefully-selected local suppliers who meet the Wolseys’ high-quality ethos.

Chris Wolsey said: “We are truly over the moon to have made it to the final. We were finalists last year, so hopefully this time we’ll take the title.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on producing the best quality produce, so we source our meat with care from local suppliers, and very often our own farm.

“Alongside my wife and two sons are our hardworking staff. Our youngest son Mark is the brainchild behind our entry this year, while our master butcher Paul makes the sausages by hand, so it really is a family affair and a great team effort here at Prendergast.

“We’re really proud of our Wild Garlic and Pork sausages, and our team, and we are looking forward to the final stage of the competition.”

Also shortlisted in the contest is Red Valley Farm in Carmarthen with its The Wild Boar Grand Slam sausage, and Conwy-based Edwards of Conwy Ltd with its Edwards Firecracker Celebration Sausage.

Following the final round of judging, the winner will be announced at a during the Thursday of the Royal Welsh Show at the Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales stand.

The winner will also automatically qualify for the UK and Ireland Champion of Champions Sausage competition, which will take place at the Butcher Shop of the Year 2023 Awards next year.