Police officers were following the black Jaguar as it travelled through Bush Hill at around 1am on June 17.

The officers' suspicions were aroused when they saw the vehicle fail to respond when the traffic lights turned to green. And when it did eventually proceed to move forward, the car was veering over the central white line.

When the officers stopped the Jaguar, they could see it was being driven by Mark Powell, 47.

A roadside breath test provide positive, and Powell informed the officers that he had drunk one pint earlier that evening.

But subsequent intoximeter tests at the police custody suite showed that he had 72 mcg of alcohol in his system. The legal limit is 35.

This week Powell, of Williamson Street, Pembroke appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates where he pleaded guilty to an offence of driving over the legal drink-drive limit.

He was represented in court by Mr Liam Francis.

“He takes full responsibility,” Mr Francis said in mitigation.

“Earlier that day he’d returned home from work in the Southampton area and the traffic had been extremely busy. He became frustrated and when he got home he parked his car outside his house and went to the pub for a few drinks.

“When he returned home, he was lying on the sofa when a friend phoned and asked if he wanted to drive over to his address. This was a moment of madness and incredibly stupid.

“He used to work in the fire service and has seen the horrific consequences that this sort of offence can have. He's extremely embarrassed and ashamed.”

After considering the facts, magistrates disqualified Powell from driving for 19 months. He was fined £461 and ordered to pay a £184 surcharge and £85 costs.