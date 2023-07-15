They were accused of a knife and bleach attack in Ystradgynlais, rape, drug dealing, breaching a restraining order, and having a knife at Withybush Hospital.

The defendants have been jailed for a total of around 29 and a half years - or just over 355 months.

Kathryn Llewellyn and Teresa Morgan-Peters

Kathryn Llewellyn and Teresa Morgan-Peters were found guilty on April 28 after a trial of the masked attack on Pen-Y-Bryn in Ystradgynlais in the early hours of November 1 last year.

During the trial, the jury heard that the victim had messaged Llewellyn’s partner, after she heard Llewellyn had been posting about her on social media.

Morgan-Peters gave evidence that the exchange of messages “bothered” Llewellyn. Llewellyn came over and drunk at Morgan-Peters’ home – which was “around 150 yards” from the victim’s – on the evening of October 31.

Kathryn Llewellyn claimed to have been 'set up' by her co-defendant. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

The victim reported having eight phone calls from a withheld number that night between 1.13am and 1.29am. She reported the first of the calls were silent when she answered, but there was laughter – “like clowns cackling” – in the later calls.

Llewellyn and Morgan-Peters went to the victim’s home, both wearing masks, and the door was unlocked. Llewellyn attacked her with a Stanley knife and Morgan-Peters threw bleach at her.

The victim suffered multiple severe knife wounds, and was taken to hospital after she escaped to a neighbour’s home.

Teresa Morgan-Peters has been jailed for a total of 10 years. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Judge Geraint Walters said: “This was a pre-planned attack on a woman in her own home by two masked intruders.

“Mercifully, despite the seriousness of these injuries, they were not life-threatening.

“I have not a shadow of a doubt that, on the evidence I have heard, that the intent was to do even greater damage.”

Both women were jailed for 10 years for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, burglary, and Llewellyn for having the Stanley knife, and Morgan-Peters for having a lock knife which police found in her car.

The victim was granted an indefinite restraining order against both defendants.

Carwyn Matthews

Domestic abuser Carwyn Matthews was jailed after breaching a restraining order and assaulting his former partner while serving a suspended sentence order.

Last December 23, Matthews showed up at his ex-partner’s home and “emotionally manipulated” her in to allowing him to stay over Christmas.

However, by the New Year, he had reverted to his old ways, becoming increasingly demanding and argumentative.

After he had momentarily left the house on New Year’s Day, the complainant tried to lock him out, but he managed to get his foot in the door to stop it closing.

A neighbour reported that he had heard the pair arguing, and called the police after he saw Matthews’ “right hand lunging towards the complainant’s face” and pushing his way inside the house.

Matthews left the address and ran away when he heard the police sirens, but was arrested the next day. He accepted breaching the restraining order, but denied the assault or pushing his was in to the house.

The defendant later pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order and using violence to secure entry to a property, as well as an alternative charge of battery.

He had been subject to a suspended sentence for offences against the same complainant in 2022, and had also been convicted of violent offences against her in March 2020.

Judge Paul Thomas jailed Matthews, 43, of Heol Dderwen in Llanelli, for a total of eight months, and made him the subject of a five-year restraining order.

Steven Cole and Shane Lovell

Shane Lovell and Steven Cole, both of Milford Haven, were jailed for supplying heroin and cocaine across Pembrokeshire.

Cole, of Plas Peregrine, was stopped by police officers near Robeston Wathen on December 6, with Lovell, of Cromwell Road, in the back seat.

They were both searched. Lovell had two wraps of heroin and 0.86 grams of cocaine on him – as well as a further 3.23 grams of heroin stashed in his anus. Officers discovered 0.3 grams of cannabis at Cole’s home.

Messages showing the pair’s involvement in drug dealing was found on both their mobile phones – with Lovell supplying cocaine and heroin between February and December 2022 and Cole acting as a “middle man”.

Shane Lovell (left) and Steven Cole (right) admitted supplying heroin and cocaine. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Lovell pleaded guilty to possessing heroin with intent to supply, possessing cocaine with intent to supply and two additional charges of supplying heroin and cocaine.

Cole admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine and possessing cannabis.

Judge Geraint Walters sentenced Lovell to three years and six months in prison and Cole was jailed for two years and three months.

Jesse Nicholson

Jesse Nicholson was released on Friday, June 9 after he was handed an eight-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, for breaching a restraining order and assaulting two special constables.

But at around 10am the following Monday, Nicholson went in to the Sainsbury’s store on Upper Park Road, which he was banned from, and picked up a bottle of gin.

Tenby's Sainsbury's store. (Image: Google Street View)

When asked to put the bottle back and leave, Nicholson said ‘I don’t care, I’m having it’ and walked out the store, the prosecution said.

The court heard that police were called that day following a report of a drunk man hiding in a bush and shouting and swearing in Tenby town centre.

Officers attended Nicholson’s address and he was “clearly intoxicated”, and a bottle of gin matching the one stolen from Sainsburys was also there. Nicholson admitted the shouting was him.

The defendant, 44, of Queensfield in Tenby, pleaded guilty to the offences.

Judge Catherine Richards said: “It’s utterly depressing that you are back in prison and I am sure you feel the same.

“You clearly need professional help.”

Judge Richards activated Nicholson’s suspended sentence, and sentenced him to an additional one month for the theft.

Dafydd Rees

Dafydd Rees, 38, of College Street, Ammanford appeared before Judge Geraint Walters for sentence after he was found guilty by a jury of raping a child under 13 on six separate occasions and of indecently assaulting the same child.

The offences took place between October 1, 1998 and August 5, 2000 when Rees was aged 15. His victim was aged 11 or 12.

Rees was sentenced to 12 months in custody and was placed on the sex offenders’ register.

“When it first happened I felt scared, upset and disgusted, and I knew it was wrong,” his victim said via a statement read out to the court.

“I wanted to speak to someone, but I was worried because I thought I’d get into trouble.

“When my son approached the age that I was when I was abused, I was worried about him getting into a similar situation.”

Robert Parker

Robert Parker has been jailed after admitting having a knife and cannabis on him at Withybush Hospital.

Parker, 40, also admitted a charge of battery against a woman in Haverfordwest on February 10.

The court heard a witness saw Parker arguing with his partner on Picton Place, stopping her from walking away by “getting in her face and shouting at her” before he “jabbed” her in the stomach. He was arrested after he began “pushing and shoving” her at Castle Square.

Robert Parker told the officer he 'just wanted to be honest' before revealing that he had a knife on him. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

When he was released on bail, Parker attended Withybush Hospital on February 17 seeking urgent mental health support.

Parker was called in to be seen, and then a police officer who was at the A&E department on an unrelated matter was called in to accompany the defendant.

He told the officer he “wanted to be honest” and took a silver butterfly knife from his sock, and admitted to having cannabis on him.

Parker said he was homeless and had been sleeping in a tent and that he had the knife “for practical purposes” and not for a “more sinister reason”.

He was jailed for 12 months for possessing the knife, and an additional two months for the assault. He received no separate penalty for the cannabis possession.

Amy Woolston

Amy Woolston, 19, of Plas Peregrine, Milford Haven, has been jailed for several attacks on a man and on emergency workers.

She admitted two charges of assault by beating of an emergency worker against two different police officers in King Edward Street, Whitland, on June 1, and an offence of assault by beating of a paramedic in Ammanford on June 10. One of the charges included biting.

She also admitted six charges of assault by beating of a man in the Carmarthenshire area on April 3, May 27, June 1, June 2 and June 10. She also admitted a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the same victim on May 31.

She was jailed for a total of 14 weeks due to repeated domestic violence and assaulting emergency workers, and was ordered to pay £50 compensation for each of the assaulting emergency worker charges and £85 costs.