The Perseids shower will be active until August 24.

The shower will peak on August 12 and there will be up to 100 meteors an hour which will be fast and bright with trains.

Meteor showers occur when particles of comet debris enter our atmosphere and burn up, appearing as shooting stars.

If you lay down or sit to watch the shower, ensure you are facing northeast for the best view, looking between 60° and 90° from the horizon.

The meteors' radiant, the point in the sky from which they appear, is the constellation of Perseus.

Make sure to turn off phones and torches 15 minutes before to allow your eyes to adjust.

