Latest figures from the RAC give the average cost of a litre of unleaded petrol at independents as 143.42, with 140.78 named as the average price from supermarkets.

The UK average diesel price is currently 144.40 at independent filling stations and 141.76 at supermarkets.

Locally, Tenby's Kiln Park comes in at top spot for unleaded, selling at 135.9 and just a penny per litre more than Tesco, Milford Haven.

This week it's the filling station at Eglwyswrw which is delivering the best price for diesel, also at 135.9.

Here's this weekend's top prices in Pembrokeshire, compiled by John Durham of the Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch Facebook group.

Top Petrol Standard Unleaded E10

No.1 - 135.9p Kiln Park, Tenby

No. 2 - 136.7p Victoria Garage, North Road, Milford

No. 3 - 136.9p Tesco, Milford Haven

No. 4 - 137.7p Asda, Pembroke Dock

No. 5 - 137.9p Robeston Wathen; Tesco, Pembroke Dock; Crossways, Neyland

No. 6 - 138.9p East Gate, Narberth; Crymych; Begelly/Kilgetty; Eglwyswrw No. 7 - 139.9p Morrisons, Haverfordwest; Tesco, Haverfordwest; Fiveways, Tenby; Pentlepoir, The Old Pump; Pelcomb; Ocean Haze, St Davids

No. 8 - 140.9p Pentlepoir Services; Johnston

No. 9 - 141.9p Llanddewi Velfrey

Top Ten Standard Diesel B7

No. 1 - 135.9p Eglwyswrw

No. 2 - 136.9p East Gate, Narberth; Kiln Park, Tenby

No. 3 - 137.7p Asda, Pembroke Dock

No. 4 - 137.9p Robeston Wathen

No. 5 - 138.7p Victoria Station, North Road, Milford

No. 6 - 138.9p Crymych; Tesco, Pembroke Dock; Tesco, Milford Haven; Crossways, Neyland; Begelly/Kilgetty

No. 7 - 139.9p Pentlepoir, The Old Pump

No. 8 - 140.9p Fiveways, Tenby; Pentlepoir Services

No. 9 - 141.9p Llanddewi Velfrey; Morrisons, Haverfordwest; Tesco, Haverfordwest; Ocean Haze, St Davids; Pelcomb

No. 10 - 142.9p Johnston