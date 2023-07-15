Many of Pembrokeshire's fuel pumps continue to serve up unleaded and diesel below the UK average price.
Latest figures from the RAC give the average cost of a litre of unleaded petrol at independents as 143.42, with 140.78 named as the average price from supermarkets.
The UK average diesel price is currently 144.40 at independent filling stations and 141.76 at supermarkets.
Locally, Tenby's Kiln Park comes in at top spot for unleaded, selling at 135.9 and just a penny per litre more than Tesco, Milford Haven.
This week it's the filling station at Eglwyswrw which is delivering the best price for diesel, also at 135.9.
Here's this weekend's top prices in Pembrokeshire, compiled by John Durham of the Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch Facebook group.
Top Petrol Standard Unleaded E10
No.1 - 135.9p Kiln Park, Tenby
No. 2 - 136.7p Victoria Garage, North Road, Milford
No. 3 - 136.9p Tesco, Milford Haven
No. 4 - 137.7p Asda, Pembroke Dock
No. 5 - 137.9p Robeston Wathen; Tesco, Pembroke Dock; Crossways, Neyland
No. 6 - 138.9p East Gate, Narberth; Crymych; Begelly/Kilgetty; Eglwyswrw No. 7 - 139.9p Morrisons, Haverfordwest; Tesco, Haverfordwest; Fiveways, Tenby; Pentlepoir, The Old Pump; Pelcomb; Ocean Haze, St Davids
No. 8 - 140.9p Pentlepoir Services; Johnston
No. 9 - 141.9p Llanddewi Velfrey
Top Ten Standard Diesel B7
No. 1 - 135.9p Eglwyswrw
No. 2 - 136.9p East Gate, Narberth; Kiln Park, Tenby
No. 3 - 137.7p Asda, Pembroke Dock
No. 4 - 137.9p Robeston Wathen
No. 5 - 138.7p Victoria Station, North Road, Milford
No. 6 - 138.9p Crymych; Tesco, Pembroke Dock; Tesco, Milford Haven; Crossways, Neyland; Begelly/Kilgetty
No. 7 - 139.9p Pentlepoir, The Old Pump
No. 8 - 140.9p Fiveways, Tenby; Pentlepoir Services
No. 9 - 141.9p Llanddewi Velfrey; Morrisons, Haverfordwest; Tesco, Haverfordwest; Ocean Haze, St Davids; Pelcomb
No. 10 - 142.9p Johnston
