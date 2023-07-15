Dinghy sailors who took to the water in Newport Bay needed emergency assistance when they encountered Force 7-9 winds a mile out at sea.
In a busy week for Cardigan and Fishguard RNLI crews, the call for the launch on Friday July 14 came just before 1pm.
Two casualties were in the water after their dinghy capsized and a kayak was also reported to be at the scene.
Cardigan's Atlantic 85 lifeboat, the Albatross, and Fishguard Lifeboat were launched to go to the bay, where Newport RNLI lifeguards and HM Coastguard Fishguard were keeping watch.
The Coastguard Rescue HelicopterR187 as also called to the scene.
With the kayaker having safely made it back to shore in the meantime, the lifeboats located the dinghy and its crew were res cued from the sea and assessed.
A Cardigan RNLI spokesman said: “The casualties were well enough to de-rig their sails and attempt a tow into the beach behind Cardigan lifeboat.
“Fishguard lifeboat provided protection from the worst of the elements on the tow back to the beach. Both casualties and their vessel were returned to the care of the coastguard and beach lifeguard teams and Cardigan and Fishguard lifeboats were stood down and returned to station.”
