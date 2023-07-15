This weekend’s Pembrokeshire Pride follows on from the success of the inaugural event last year and today, Saturday July 15, saw several hundred people enjoy a family social afternoon in The Edge Youth Centre at Haverfordwest.

Tonight the fun is focused on Milford Haven where X Factor winner Matt Terry headlines a capacity-crowd Pride Party at the Boulevard Theatre.

Pembrokeshire Pride chairman Drew Baker was thrilled with the response to the afternoon event, which featured activities and stalls from a variety of supportive organisations.

The UK chairman of the Gay Outdoor Club, Jim Cornwell of Tenby (second right) is pictured with Suzanne Radford-Smith, Stand Up to Racism and the Socialist Workers’ Party; Gavin Sharp, National Education Union; Sam Wilson-Croft, W.I. and Shalom House and Tomos Hopkins, Learn Welsh Pembrokeshire. (Image: Western Telegraph)

“There’s a fabulous atmosphere here – the room is buzzing,” he said. “What a wonderful event this is, showcasing Pembrokeshire as a diverse and inclusive community.”

Pembrokeshire Pride’s community engagement officer, Lewis George, added: “Everyone here is having a great time and we’re bowled over with the support and welcome that everyone is extending.

“We’re looking forward to keeping this conversation going through further events this year.

Enjoying the atmosphere and the activities were Neil, Emily, Jamie-Lee and five-year-old Mirabelle. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Setting up stalls in the centre were the Europe’s largest LGBGTQ+ organisation, Stonewall Wales; Pride Cymru ,PAVS, the Hywel Dda University Health Board, Unison, Mind, the National Education Union, the W.I., Stand Up to Racism, the Climate Coalition, South West Socialist Workers’ Party, the VB Gallery and Victim Support.

Also in attendance were fire, police, ambulance and St John Ambulance representatives.

Wales NHS Ambulance First Responders and St John Ambulance volunteers are pictured with Pembrokeshire Pride committee members Donna Humphrey and Fiona Phillips and Pembrokeshire Pride’s community engagement officer, Lewis George. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Pembrokeshire County Councillor Josh Beynon, who is a member of the Pembrokeshire Pride committee, said: “This is a really great event. It’s so important in a rural area like Pembrokeshire for people to have representation and support to enable them to feel safe.”

Pembrokeshire Pride committee member, Cllr Josh Beynon, is pictured with representatives of supportive organisations PAVS and Stonewall Cymru. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Pembrokeshire Pride was set up last year to promote a more inclusive and diverse Pembrokeshire and regularly organises events, activities and get togethers for members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

For more information, see www.pembrokeshirepride.com or follow Pembrokeshire Pride’s social media platforms.

New volunteers and supporters are always sought to help with Pembrokeshire Pride, and anyone who would like to be involved can email hello@pembrokeshirepride.com