Michael Bamber, 53, of David Street, St Dogmaels, admitted producing a controlled class B drug at Aberystwyth Magistrates Court on June 21.

He admitted that on October 13, 2021, in St Dogmaels, he produced 2,299.99g of cannabis.

Bamber was given a one-year community order which includes 150 hours of unpaid work. He also had to pay £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

The drugs weighing 0.46kg and a white cardboard box labelled ‘miscota’ were forfeited for destruction.