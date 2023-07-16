The warning to people not to swim at Newport was issued yesterday, Saturday July 15 by Surfers Against Sewage (SAS), and remains in force today, Sunday July 16.

The alert from the environmental campaigners, who monitor 450 coastal and river locations around the UK, stated: "Newport North Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours and bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality."

The pollution alert for Newport is flagged up on Surfers Against Sewage's interactive map. (Image: Surfers Against Sewage)

SAS added: "Newport North is a wide, sweeping and sandy beach measuring some 1.5 km in length. Facing north west out into the Irish Sea, the beach is backed by a golf club and agricultural land. A relatively new sewage treatment works discharges biologically treated sewage effluent via the long sea outfall, some 700m from the coast into Newport Bay.".

A similar warning was issued for the beach last March.

This weekend’s water quality alerts from SAS – which also include Swansea Bay – follow Friday’s heavy rain.

They can be checked on the SAS website.