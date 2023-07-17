After avoiding two cycling events and many closed roads on the way to Burghill, the players set off on the challenging course.

With a marvellous round, Paul Marsden came first, followed closely by Tom Woods and Rob Nixon.

Team prize went to Alan Sayers, Paul Rogers, Paul Evans and Jack Zeraschi.

After an excellent overnighter at a local hotel, the golfers made their way to yhe Herefordshire where Bob Forrest triumphed.

Barry and Jack came second and third, and they also partnered Rob and Steve Jones for the best team prize.

Longest Drive went to Alan, and Idwal David was nearest the pin.

Overall Green Jacket winner was Bob. John Williams and Idwal recorded the only two Twos.

Wooden Spoonists were Graham Watson and Nigel Taylor.

Thanks were given to Barry Neale for his excellent organisation of two days of fun.

The society's next fixture will be another overnighter in Tewkesbury in October.

Anyone who would like to join or organise another fixture is asked to contact Steve Jones on info@kilgettygolf.co.uk