With nearly three quarters of adults opting for staycations in the UK this year, what better way to explore everything Britain has to offer than a road trip in a campervan?

For wanting to narrow down their destination options this summer, the best National Parks in the UK for a cosy campervan holiday have been ranked by the team at Select Van Leasing.

They investigated pricing, searches and social media posts to come up with the data.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park scored 60.1 out of 100 to secure its second-place ranking in the list of best National Parks for a campervan holiday.

According to the figures, Pembrokeshire has 69 campsites allowing campervans and the average nightly stay costs £26.

Topping the National Park top ten list was North York Moors, while the remaining eight behind Pembrokeshire were the Peak District, Lake District, The Broads, The Cairngorms, South Downs, Dartmoor, Exmoor and Snowdonia.