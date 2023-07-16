A Pembroke convenience store was broken into in the early hours of this morning, Sunday July 16.
The break-in at Londis, Main Street took place between 00.45am and 12am,
Police are investigating the incident, and anyone who can help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908
