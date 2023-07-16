There were half centuries by Phil Williams 50 not out and Iwan Izzard 53 not out as Cresselly reached their target, with Peter Bradshaw (66) and Jonathan Pawlett (47) top scoring for the visitors.

At the top of the table, Ashley Sutton made 49 not out out as Neyland (192-3) beat Lawrenny (188-9) by 7 wickets, and Burton (62) lost to Carew (64-1) by 9 wickets, with Tim Hicks 42 not out.

Kyle Quartermaine made 49 as Narberth (148-5) beat Llangwm (144-9) by 5 wickets and Tom Mansbridge (4-17 & 59no) was the star of the show as Saundersfoot (91-1) beat Herbrandston (90) by 9 wickets.

Jordan Howells strikes the ball to the boundary in Narberth's victory over Llangwm (Image: Susan McKehon)

Results: Thomas Carroll Pembrokeshire League: 15 July

DIVISION ONE

Burton (62) lost to Carew (64-1) by 9 wkts

Burton; Will Ridge 10, Dan Ridge 13, George Williams 10, Jack Davies 1-15. Carew; Joel Read 6-19, Shaun Whitfield 3-12, Tim Hicks 42no, Nick Davies 18no.

Cresselly (221-2) beat St Ishmaels (218) by 8 wkts

Cresselly; Tom Murphy 2-24, Charlie Arthur 2-32 & 94, Tyler James 2-50, Phil Williams 50no, Iwan Izzard 53no, Christian Phillips 1-33. St Ishmaels; Peter Bradshaw 66, Jonathan Pawlett 47 & 2-26, Dan Richards 27.

Narberth (148-5) beat Llangwm (144-9) by 5 wkts

Narberth; Kyle Quartermaine 49, Loui Davies 36, Jordan Howell 24, Matthew Johns 5-36, Ben Quartermaine 2-8. Llangwm; David Lewis 39, Matthew Kiff 66 & 3-48.

Neyland (192-3) beat Lawrenny (188-9) by 7 wkts

Neyland; Ross Hardy 64no & 2-24, Ashley Sutton 49no, Jack John 2-25, Andrew Miller 2-36. Lawrenny; Harry Thomas 91no.

Saundersfoot (91-1) beat Herbrandston (90) by 9 wkts

Saundersfoot; Tom Mansbridge 4-17 & 59no, Jon Mansbridge 2-17, Navett Kawale 2-14, Sam Franklin 13no. Herbrandston; Harry Nicholas 44, Robert Hood 1-6.

DIVISION TWO

Carew II (198-8) tied with Whitland (198-8)

Carew II; Barry Evans 4-26, George Waters 2-22, Simon Wood 94, Gareth Lewis 44. Whitland; Jonathan Thomas 53, Luc Owen 32 & 2-50, Harry Fuller 46, Geraint Jones 3-45, Cian Rees 1-33.

Haverfordwest (235) beat Llanrhian (147) by 88 runs

Haverfordwest; Ben Field 115no, Jake Merry 25, Chris Phillips 38, Ashley James 2-16, Will Phillips 4-30, Clive Tucker 2-31. Llanrhian; Jack Jones 2-40, Gwynant Watson 2-43, Simon Bachelor 75no, Russell Watkins 19.

Johnston (152-2) beat Hook (151) by 8 wkts

Johnston; Lee Summons 2-38 & 79no, Mark Hicks 1-47, Keegan Codd 1-21, Nick Davies 5-33, Liam James 1-4, Lewis Boswell 46no, Leigh Walters 14. Hook; Owen Phelps 29 & 1-34, Lewis Miller 16, Jack Phillips 17, Bradley Flood 13, Callum James 1-27, Dafydd Bowen 18.

Kilgetty (46) lost to Cresselly II (204) by 158 runs

Kilgetty; Richard Cope 2-12, Levi Hughes 2-39, Anthony Bevan 2-45. Cresselly II; Archie Hillier-Wood 42, Juliaan Arthur 30, Tom Arthur 1-6, Ryan Lewis 5-29, Ollie Arthur 2-6, Matthew Lewis 2-8.

Pembroke Dock (224-4) beat Llechryd (164) by 60 runs

Pembroke Dock; George Smith 102 & 3-20, Nick Daley 51 & 1-10, Tom Grimwood 31no, Bowyn Clark 1-15, Owen Hughes 1-28, Jake Davies 17. Llechryd; Graham Keen 1-35 & 19, Emilia Wilson 1-44, Tomos Lewis 32, David Dunfee 40, Andrew Davies 35no, James Heneker 1-57.