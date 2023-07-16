Pembroke (239-6) beat Lamphey (187-9) by 52 runs to maintain their lead at the top of the Thomas Carroll Pembrokeshire League division three at the weekend.
Lamphey's David Blackwell made 50 and David Dredge 30, but Pembroke's Will Davies (71), Ceri Brace (34), Phil Jones (39), Billy Wood (45no) contributed to their total.
Josh Davies (84) led the way as Stackpole (212-7) beat Burton Seconds (126) by 86 runs, and Rhys Phelps scored 95 as Hook Seconds (205-3) beat Haverfordwest Seconds (159-5) by 46 runs.
John Curran made 79 retired as Llechryd Seconds (159-5) beat Narberth Seconds (158) by 5 wickets, and St Ishmaels Seconds (163) lost to Laugharne (208-5) by 45 runs, with Callum Collins-Davies (83) top scoring.
Thomas Carroll Pembrokeshire League Results: 15 July:
DIVISION THREE
Hook II (205-3) beat Haverfordwest II (159-5) by 46 runs
Hook II; Rhys Phelps 95 & 1-29, Jamie Phelps 38, Matthew Holder 2-45, Chris Holder 1-19. Haverfordwest II; Ashoka Senavirathna 1-40 & 38, James Marchant 1-29 & 23, Kern Cunningham 69no.
Lamphey (187-9) lost to Pembroke (239-6) by 52 runs
Lamphey; Hywel Gibbs 2-35, Peter McGilloway 1-28, David Blackwell 2-62 & 50, Rob Mathias 20, David Dredge 30. Pembroke; Will Davies 71, Ceri Brace 34, Phil Jones 39, Billy Wood 45no.
Llechryd II (159-5) beat Narberth II (158) by 5 wkts
Llechryd II; Peter Gregory 4-29, Ollie Roberts 2-17 & 48no, John Curran 79rtd. Narberth II; Richard Pulman 17, Tim Webb 25, Jason Williams 34, Shay Norcross 27, Richard Howell 1-11.
St Ishmaels II (163) lost to Laugharne (208-5) by 45 runs
St Ishmaels II; Kevin Bowen 2-21 & 21no, Stuart Carpenter 80, Darren Hawkins 29. Laugharne; Callum Collins-Davies 83 & 6-14, Allan Carter 38, James Ingleton 29no, Simon Davies 19no.
Stackpole (212-7) beat Burton II (126) by 86 runs
Stackpole; Josh Davies 84 & 2-8, Richard MacKay 33, Iwan McDonald 23no & 2-33, Yori Roberts 34, Chris Gibbs 3-45. Burton II; Harry Owen 48no, Joe John 25, Martin Tweedie 19, Dan Griffiths 2-39.
DIVISION FOUR
Haverfordwest III (8) lost to Carew III (217) by 205 runs
Haverfordwest III; Finley Ateyo 3-28, Freddie Goodridge 2-30. Carew III; Rhys Grigg 117, Elliott Waters 44, Max Brindley 7-1, Logan Hall 3-7.
Hundleton (0) ab v Fishguard (0)
Lawrenny II (154-9) beat Crymych (123) by 31 runs
Lawrenny II; Alfie Buckle 33, Adrian Harries 32no, Oscar Lewis 21 & 3-5, Taylor Lewis 3-35, Simon Cole 2-15, Noah Williams 1-32. Crymych; Richard Thorne 4-26, Rhodri Thomas 3-31, Steffan Williams 21, Ifan Lewis 35.
Llangwm II (0) ab v Neyland II (0)
Llanrhian II (126) lost to Saundersfoot II (172-3) by 46 runs
Llanrhian II; Karl Davies 2-43, Frazer Watson 37, James Morris 36. Saundersfoot II; Steve Cook 68no, Dominic Green 49no, Josh Samuel 36, Dan Broomhall 2-10, Louie Treadaway-Williams 3-3, Shine Raju 2-24, Ollie Cook 2-10.
