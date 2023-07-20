A 42nd minute winner by Adenis Shala sealed a narrow 1-0 win for the hosts at the Tose Proeski Arena last Thursday, ahead of the return leg at the Cardiff City Stadium, but Pennock was delighted that his side remain very much in this tie.

It is hoped there will be plenty of support for the Bluebirds in the national stadium as they complete their first European tie in 19 years.

"I would have taken that before the game definitely, (Shkendija) are an excellent team and a full-time club, who have been in Europe 11 times in the last 12 years," said Pennock.

"They obviously have a squad of players that have got a lot of talent, but I thought our lads were fantastic.

"They should be extremely proud of themselves, because I am, the staff are, and I'm sure the supporters who travelled out here are as well."

Haverfordwest County's line-up in North Macedonia. (Image: Haverfordwest AFC)

Pennock added: "As the game went on we started to believe in ourselves and kept the ball better, which was always going to be key.

"They hurt us a couple of times and Zac (Jones) has made a couple of saves, but we had a few spells of possession and created a couple of half chances.

"We know we'll get opportunities against them (in the home leg), we've got stay in the game and when those chances come, hopefully we can take them and it's game on.

"Nothing the opposition did tonight shocked the lads, we've watched enough footage to know where they are very good.

"When they get the ball in wide areas they make runs, and if you give good players time on the ball they are going to hurt you.

"I thought we coped with that quite well, they had a few chances, but in the main I am extremely pleased with the lads."

Pennock was disappointed to see his side concede so soon after half-time, but could take plenty of heart from the way his side responded.

"I was disappointed with the goal because it was 90 seconds into the second half, we've talked about times in games when you don't want to concede, but the positive from that is that the boys didn't cave in," said the manager.

"Sometimes people can drop their heads and before you know it, it is two, three, four goals, but that didn't happen.

"We grew into the game, and the opportunities we had in the second half showed that we can also create chances.

"They are happy to let teams have possession of the ball, and a couple of times where we've got forward late on, they've countered really well, and that's something we need to be aware of.

"They've got pace in the team and will drive forward quickly, we need to nullify that.

"When we get spells of possession, especially in the final third, we need to keep the ball and create opportunities, and win more free kicks and corners."

Haverfordwest County's supporters in North Macedonia. (Image: That Football Drawing / Twitter)

After being urged on fantastic visiting support in the away leg, the Bluebirds are hoping for a good atmosphere in the return match at Cardiff City Stadium.

"Cardiff City's pitch is going to be better than tonight, but that will suit them as well," he said.

"It was important that we were still in the tie going home, hopefully that will add numbers to the crowd. It was a good atmosphere tonight, and the boys enjoyed it.

"We are 1-0 down at half-time and boys know what they've got to do, we've got to stay in the game and hopefully take our chances.

"We are looking forward to it now, and preparations start as soon as we leave the hotel."

The Haverfordwest manager said the club greately appreciated the visiting supporters, who had made themselves heard in the vast 30,000 capacity national stadium.

"All of us are so grateful to those who have made the trip," he said.

"Obviously they wanted to see the club in Europe, and we are really grateful for them taking the time and effort to make the trek out here.

"We now look forward to them and a lot of other Haverfordwest fans watching the home leg, as well as some neutrals.

"It will be a big occasion for the club, so hopefully people will come in numbers on Thursday."