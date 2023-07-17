The ‘active travel schemes’ include:

Re-instating the disused Cardi Back railway line between Whitland and Cardigan as a new cycle and walking route, linking settlements in North East Pembrokeshire;

Improving the walking and cycling facilities between Milford Haven and Johnston with a £130,000 investment;

Developing a new £50,000 route in Tenby between The Croft and The Green and

Implementing new feasibility and design works in St Dogmaels, Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Pembroke Dock, Saundersfoot, Tenby and Penally.

In addition to the Welsh government’s core travel allocation, a further £938,553 has been received for a scheme in Saundersfoot, its key project being the development of a new walking and cycling route to Saundersfoot railway station.

The Welsh government announcement was made following a successful application by Pembrokeshire County Council Active to upgrade the active travel routes within the county in a bid to encourage more people to walk and cycle for everyday journeys. This includes going to to work, shopping and accessing services.

“We’re delighted that the Welsh Government is once again investing in Pembrokeshire,” said Cllr Rhys Sinnett, Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services.

“And what we’re seeing developed will all have environmental, economic and health benefits countywide.”

Also welcoming the anouncement is Saundersfoot county councilllor, Chris Williams.

“The active travel link to the railway station is Saundersfoot is so important for the community to have safe access to all areas of the village,” he said. “It supports individuals who may want to visit friends and families and is really positive for people’s wellbeing and for ensuring that all parts of the village are accessible.

“For too long the route to the railiway stations has been difficult as people have had to navigate narrow windy roads. It’s long overdue for Saundersfoot and I certainly welcome the investment.

"I now hope there will be continued investment to address other areas of the village to form the active travel link.”

Pictured above at the construction of the new shared use path between Saunderfoot village and the railway station are (left to right): Chris Frearson, foreman for contractors Evan Pritchard Contractors Ltd, Cllr Alec Cormack, Cllr Rhys Sinnett, John and Caroline Davies from Bonville Court Country Park who have supported the project by the dedication of land for the construction of the path, and Cllr Chris Williams. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Pictured above at the construction of the new shared use path between Saunderfoot village and the railway station are (left to right): Chris Frearson, foreman for contractors Evan Pritchard Contractors Ltd, Cllr Alec Cormack, Cllr Rhys Sinnett, John and Caroline Davies from Bonville Court Country Park who have supported the project by the dedication of land for the construction of the path, and Cllr Chris Williams.