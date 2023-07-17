Serendipity Ladies’ Choir from Narberth and Cor Meibion De Cymru sang together to an audience of around 200 at St Mary’s Church in Tenby.

They share a connection in Air Ambulance volunteer Juliet Rossiter - she is the musical director for Serendipity and also the Pembrokeshire rehearsal leader for the male choir.

“It was the most wonderful evening of song and laughter,” said Juliet. “I am so proud of both the choirs and we raised a lot of money for my favourite charity.

“The ticket money was boosted by the raffle and I’d like to thank the local businesses and shops who donated to the evening. We also had a brilliant compere in Huw George, who is an old friend.”

Serendipity choir chairwoman Claire Dunbar said: “A review of the evening said that our 'sensitive and mellifluous style contrasted to the power and passion of the male choir', which was a brilliant thing to say.

"It was a real honour to sing alongside such an amazing male choir.”