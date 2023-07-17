Haverfordwest magistrates were told that on June 13, Martin Woodhouse had been drinking in Tenby and decided to drive to Lydstep where he intended sleeping in his car.

But as he manoeuvred a bend near the railway bridge on the A4139 between Penally and Lydstep, he hit an oncoming vehicle.

“Information was relayed to the police after he failed to stop following the collision,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates.

“His vehicle was then found down a lane with the driver, Martin Woodhouse, sitting in the driver’s seat. He was clearly intoxicated.”

Further intoximeter tests showed that Woodhouse, 45, had 111mcg of alcohol in his system. The prescribed legal limit is 35.

Woodhouse, who now resides with his parents near Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to the charge of drink-driving. He was legally represented in court by counsel Karen Parker.

“There are no excuses for what he’s done and he accepts everything that’s coming to him,” she said.

“But since 2019, he’s been experiencing a very contentious marriage breakup, his mental health deteriorated, and he’s been living in a caravan. He began drinking heavily and eventually ended up in hospital with alcoholic hepatitis.”

Karen Parker went on to say that since being discharged from hospital, Woodhouse has been making a concerted effort to address his alcohol intake.

“Since coming out of hospital, he went on the straight and narrow and has been sober right up until this point,” she said. “But what has been the final nail in the coffin was having this relapse.

“He’s now given himself the harshest punishment as he works as a HGV driver, so he can no longer drive for his employment.”

Woodhouse was sentenced to a 12-month community order during which he must carry out 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

