A long-standing Tenby RNLI crew member has stood down after 23 years of service.
Matt Broadhurst became a volunteer with the organisation in 1999, and over the years served in various roles.
These included shore crew, D-class crew, D-class helm, all-weather lifeboat crew and Sea-Going Casualty Care.
He has now been presented with his Certificate of Service by Tenby RNLI Operations Manager Andrew Lowe and duty coxswain Dan Young.
Matt's partner Clare and sons Rhys and Freddy stood by proudly as Andrew paid tribute to Matt’s 23 years’ service, during which time, 48 lives were rescued.
A Tenby RNLI spokesman added: "Thanks for your service Matt!"
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here