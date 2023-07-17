Matt Broadhurst became a volunteer with the organisation in 1999, and over the years served in various roles.

These included shore crew, D-class crew, D-class helm, all-weather lifeboat crew and Sea-Going Casualty Care.

He has now been presented with his Certificate of Service by Tenby RNLI Operations Manager Andrew Lowe and duty coxswain Dan Young.

Matt's partner Clare and sons Rhys and Freddy stood by proudly as Andrew paid tribute to Matt’s 23 years’ service, during which time, 48 lives were rescued.

A Tenby RNLI spokesman added: "Thanks for your service Matt!"