Joining them will be well-known international tenor Aled Wyn Davies who has performed at the most prestigious concert plaatforms all over the world. Aled is also a member of the Three Welsh Tenors along with Rhys Meirion and Aled Hall.

In 2006 he was awarded the prestigious David Ellis Memorial Prize which is the Blue Riband awarded to the best classical soloist at the National Eisteddfod of Wales in Swansea, following a hat-trick of wins in the tenor solo over 25 in 2004, 2005 and 2006.

Formed in 1896, Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir remains strong in number and, even more importantly, exceptionally strong in quality thanks to a contingent of young singers who continue to join their ranks and their musical director, Sarah Sharpe. Their accompanist is the highly accomplished Peter Griffiths.

This will be Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir’s 127th annual concert, and ticket are priced at £15 which are available from any chorister or from the choir’s Facebook page.

The concert takes place this Friday, July 21, at 7.30pm.