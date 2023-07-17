Saundersfoot’s Lonely Tree – the 80-year-old Monterey Cypress which stands on Scar Rock in the centre of the village’s main beach - hit the headlines in 2021 when an application was made for it to be felled.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority took heed of strong local opposition, and agreed to spare the tree as long as remedial work was carried out within a year.

Since then, thanks to funding from Saundersfoot’s Community Treasure Chest, the Saundersfoot Lonely Tree Preservation Society has been able to organise community engagement projects for the tree’s supporters of all ages, including Saundersfoot CP School.

The school’s Year Three pupils recently took part in a poster competition to show their love of the now-famous Lonely Tree and society members paid a visit to a recent assembly to present prizes.

They were pleased to hear head teaacher Nick Allen given an overview of all the Lonely Tree-themed projects and field trips the school had enjoyed.

Society chairman, Cllr Martyn Williams, presented the prizes to the young competition winners.

Oakley was in first place, and won £30; Sunny was second, winning £20 and joint third place went to Charlotte and Aria, who each received £10.

The prizewinners are pictured with the society's treasurer, Nicky Mallen, and chairman, Cllr Martyn Williams. (Image: Saundersfoot Lonely Tree Preservation Society)

"All the entries were endearing and it was a hard task for our judges to pick a winner" said Nicky Mallen, treasurer of the society.

Cllr Williams also presented a cheque for £250 to the school for all the children's and the school’s efforts in supporting Saundersfoot's now most famous tree.

The society thanked Saundersfoot's Community Treasure Chest for funding the competition prizes and to Karon Brace, Lindsay Lewis, Mr Allen and all staff involved in this project for their support and assistance.

They were also grateful to Boho Beach House for providing Lonely Tree cards for the prizewinners.

To find out more join the Save Saundersfoot's Lonely Tree group on Facebook.