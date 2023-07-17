He smoked, drank, gambled, took drugs and even contemplated suicide.

Then, thanks to the support of SSAFA, Dan began turning his life around. He is currently walking 16,000 miles around the UK, to raise funds for the charity that helped save his life.

On Sunday, the Western Telegraph joined up with Daniel as he took his first steps into sun-soaked Pembrokeshire when he arrived in Amroth.

“Three years ago, my life was very different,” he says, in that refined Glaswegian lilt.

“I’d been in the army for five years and then found out I had a debilitating auto-immune disease called ankylosing spondylitis which meant I couldn’t’ walk and sometimes had to crawl around on the floor.

“Obviously I had to leave the army and my mental health went downhill. I was contemplating suicide, I drank, I took drugs, gambled, and I just didn’t have any purpose.

“But SSAFA helped me turn my life around.”

Dan is now controlling his auto-immunes disease by adhering to a strict gluten-free diet.

“The disease is diet-based so whenever I eat wheat, I get a flare up. But when I manage what I eat, everything’s good.”

Dan set out from Dumfries and Galloway on March 15, 2021 carrying a bag that weighed 15kg ‘but feels like a feather, shoes that feel like socks and a waterproof jacket as good as seal’s skin.’

“Yes, I get bad days because I’m just human, like everyone else, and I end up crying. But sometimes I need to feel that, and know that the next day is another day to pass on kindness and inspire other people.

“I’m feeling more connected than ever with nature, with the most incredible sunrises and sunsets and the most amazing people who I’m meeting along the way.

“Doing this walk is probably the best thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

Dan is currently walking the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path and from there will continue northwards along the Ceredigion Coast Path.

He plans to reach his destination at Dumfries and Galloway in around five months.