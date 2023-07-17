POINT young person’s centre in Fishguard says that it will have to discontinue its free counselling service, available to young people from 10 to 25; its Upskill project, a mentoring project and the delivery of its youth mental health first aid training.

The service will also have to close its Printworks building at Parc Y Shwt in Fishguard.

POINT, which has been supporting young people in Pembrokeshire for 22 years, was unsuccessful in a bid for funding to continue its Nurturing the Future project.

This means that after September the free counselling service that has supported 120 young people over three years; the Upskill project that provides employability, personal development and life skills support; the mentoring service and the training that has taught more than 150 adults have learnt how to best support young people in mental health crises, will cease.

POINT has said that it’s drop in provision at its Popworks will also need to be restructured but will continue in some form.

The drop in is currently open four nights a week after school as well as two Saturdays a month and offers a variety of activities as well as balanced nutritious meals for only 25 pence.

“There is still uncertainty about what our drop in provision will look like,” said the centre’s general manager, Zoe Davies.

“But we will continue to run our after school, evening and weekend drop in service for young people, and our weekly Tea and Toastie drop in session for 16-25s at our Popworks building.

“It is the case at the moment that we will be closing our Printworks building and all of the services that operate from there.”

On Thursday Point launched a fundraising campaign to try and keep as many of its services as possible open. You can click here to donate.

It would need to find finds of at least £150,000 to keep operating in its current capacity for another year, but any donation is more than welcome.

“Now more than ever we need the support from the community in order to keep the provision going,” said Zoe.

“We have had an amazing amount of support from our wonderful community since our announcement. We are now launching our fundraising campaign. Please support if you can, and feel free to share it far and wide.”