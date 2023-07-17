Trefloyne Manor - on the outskirts of Penally, near Tenby - was named in the top 15 friendliest B&Bs for 2023 by the AA.

Located in a "peaceful valley" surrounded by the Trefloyne Golf Course, the AA said Trefloyne Manor provides a "relaxing" getaway in an "excellent range of high quality" accommodation.

The AA B&B awards "celebrate the very best of Britain's B&Bs" across eight categories:

Friendliest B&B of the Year

Inn of the Year

Guest Accommodation of the Year for England, Scotland and Wales

Breakfast of the Year for England, Scotland and Wales.

What makes Trefloyne Manor one of the friendliest in the UK?





AA's official rating of Trefloyne Manor is 5 stars and the B&B also boasts a 2023 Rosette Award for culinary excellence.

The AA inspector's review reads: "Delightfully located in a peaceful valley and surrounded by an 18-hole golf course, this relaxing property offers an excellent range of high quality bedrooms and bathrooms.

"Some rooms are in the main house while others are in an adjacent coach house – all are decorated to very high standards and include a number of suites.

"Both dinner and breakfast use local produce and are served in the light and airy conservatory overlooking the golf course."

On Tripadvisor, the popular B&B boasts a 4.5-star rating from 428 reviews.

One visitor described Trefloyne Manor as "an absolute Gem just outside Tenby and not to be missed".

The review from the visitor read: "We have just returned from a holiday in Tenby and we visited Trefloyne manor for dinner on two evenings and breakfast on our last day.

"The food is absolutely amazing and the customer service is five star.

"The hotel is lovely and run by the owners who clearly know how to deliver first class customer service in a beautiful location.

"A big thank you to all the staff including Julia who served us in the evenings and the wonderful Penny and Jan who made us so welcome at breakfast."

Other AA Awards for B&Bs in Wales

Trefloyne Manor was not the only Welsh B&B recognised at the AA Awards.

Parc-le-Breos House in Parkmill (Swansea) was awarded the AA Guest Accommodation of the Year for Wales.

While The Old Vicarage in Corris (Gwynedd) was named AA Breakfast of the Year for Wales.