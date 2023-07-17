Glyn Jones of New House Farm, Ludchurch, was the co-founder of Princes Gate Water, a company which has expanded over the years to be a UK-wide name.

Mr Jones set up the business with his brother, David, in 1991 as a diversification from the dairy industry.

The company – in which the international brand Nestlé has held a majority stake since 2018 - posted on its Facebook page: “It is with great sadness that we share the loss of one of our founders, neighbour and dear friend, Glyn Jones.

“Glyn and David founded Princes Gate Water in 1991, with the first bottle being consumed on Glyn’s birthday itself, August 3.

“It was Glyn’s engineering talent that allowed for Princes Gate Water to be born and develop into the brand that we love today.

“He remained a close neighbour and friend and will be so dearly missed by so many that knew him.”

Mr Jones’ brother David posted in response to the news: “Loyal, trustworthy, hardworking warrior of a business partner. Awesome uncle, best brother you could wish for. Lived his dream, just taken from us far too soon. Thanks for being there. Love you bro. Keep making us smile x.”

Glyn Jones was the vice-president of Narberth RFC, where he was a former player, and mourners at his funeral this afternoon, Monday July 17, were asked to wear the club’s colours of blue or navy.

The club described him as ‘a formidable second row for the club and an all-round lovely guy’.

Mr Jones was also president of Whitland YFC.

The club posted on Facebook: “He was not only our president but a great friend and former member, always willing to lend a helping hand.

"Our thoughts are with the family today, and always, as they celebrate the life of such a kind-hearted person.

Mr Jones was a community councillor for 35 years, chairing Lampeter Velfrey Community Council on several occssions.

Pembrokeshire County Council members paid tribute to Mr Jones at the authority's full meeting last week, with councillors and officers standing as a mark of respect.

Mr Jones died at his home on Tuesday June 27.

The funeral service took place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm today, Monday July 17.

Donations in lieu of flowers were requested for The Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk