Llys-y-Fran Resevoir will host a range of visitors and activities as part of its World Drowning Prevention Open Day.

Families are being invited to try their hand at new activities under expert guidance and find out more about the work of emergency services across Wales at the event on 25 July.

Reduced rate Stand up Paddleboarding (SUP) taster sessions will be available with Welsh Water staff on the reservoir for the reduced rate of £10 for an hour. This will include the use of paddleboard, wetsuit and lifejacket.

Ideal for beginners, Llys-y-Fran’s qualified instructors will show participants how to control their craft and how to stay safe on the water.

Walk in slots are available but booking is advised via - https://widget.eola.co/1/activities/paddleboarding-intro-to-paddle-boarding.

World Drowning Prevention Day is held every year on July 25 and the Llys-y-Fran event is being organised by Water Safety Wales, a collaboration of around 40 organisations across Wales, including Welsh Water, with an interest in water safety.

Last year saw a rise in accidental drownings and other water-based tragedies. The event on July 25 will see the launch of a new report by Public Health Wales, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents and Water Safety Wales, highlighting the situation, especially in relation to children and young people in Wales.

Dyfed-Powys Police, HM Coastguard, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Wales Air Ambulance, the Welsh Ambulance Service, Outdoor Partnership, Forever 11 Charity, Swim Wales, Pembrokeshire County Council and the RNLI will all attend the event a Llys-y-Fran.

There will be emergency services demonstrations, with and the fire service putting on an on- water at the reservoir, with the opportunity for the public to get hands on while learning about water safety, Social media outdoor influencers will be present to help spread key safety messages and a visit from the Scarlets Rugby players is expected.

For more information, and to book a paddleboarding session, click on the link above.