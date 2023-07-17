The site at Llangrannog will be one of three venues taking part in the venture which provides an opportunity for children and young people who are living in poverty or in difficult circumstances to attend a summer camp.

The scheme, which was established in 2019, has this year seen a record number of applicants.

“Going on a summer holiday is something take so many of us take for granted, but many children in Wales live in poverty or in circumstances where a summer holiday just isn’t possible,” said Urdd Chief Executive Sian Lewis.

“But the Urdd, and the Welsh language, belongs to us all, so it’s our priority as an organisation to reach out to families from deprived and culturally diverse areas to ensure that opportunities are available and offered to every child in Wales.”

Included in the project will be children from families who are experiencing poverty and who are who are supported by social services, young carers, foster children, and children who have experienced domestic violence.

The Summer Camps will include a performance course, a creative course, a bilingual camp as well as adventure camps and traditional summer camps for children between the ages of eight and 15.

Diana Lewes-Gale of Ceredigion Social Services department said: “The vulnerable children of Ceredigion have been very lucky to access the ‘Cronfa Cyfle i Bawb’ and it has enabled our children to attend and stay at Gwersyll yr Urdd Llangrannog.

“This has given them the opportunity to build healthy relationships with staff and find a safe place. The activities are always popular and it’s wonderful to see how they grow in confidence and are happy to try new things.

"To see those children’s faces when they achieve a goal is fantastic and they have made such long, lasting and happy memories that they will treasure forever.

"Being outside in the outdoors, having the opportunity to visit the beach here in Llangrannog and using their Welsh language skills has really helped to strengthen their identity.”

Anyone can support or contribute whatever they are able to afford towards Fund for All, while a contribution of £150 will sponsor one child.

Earlier this year, Walter May, the founder of GlobalWelsh, and his friends, walked 196 miles over a two-week period along the Portuguese coast to raise money for the Urdd’s Fund for All.

They raised over £3,200 which will enable over 20 children to experience and enjoy a summer camp in the future.

The Fund for All application period has closed for this year, but children and young people can still register to attend one of the Urdd Summer Camps by visiting: www.urdd.cymru