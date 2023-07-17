The man was found at around 9.50am on Freshwater West last Wednesday, July 12.

He is believed to be in his 60s or 70s. He has white hair and a beard and was wearing a blue sailing jacket, an orange harness, chino trousers and brown shoes.

Local lifeboats were launched on two consecutive days last week to search the shoreline following the discovery.

Dyfed-Powys Police urged anybody with information on the man’s identity to come forward.

They have confirmed today that he is not missing yacht skipper Duncan Loungee.

Mr Loungee’s 25ft fibreglass folkboat, The Minke, was discovered 50 miles west of St Anne’s Head, minus its skipper, nearly two weeks previously.

Angle Lifeboat was involved in recovering the yacht as were two coastguard rescue helicopters and coastguard search plane.

Mr Loungee is understood to have been taking part in the single-handed Jester Challenge.

He left Plymouth at midday on June 18 and were expected to arrive in Baltimore, Ireland on June 22 after sailing via the Isles of Scilly.

The search for him was called off after The Minke was discovered.

Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed that the man found on Freshwater West last week is not Mr Loungee and that he is still recorded as missing.

Anyone with information that could help in that search is asked to contact HM Coastguard’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre on 01326 317575.

Any information regarding the identity of the man discovered on Freshwater West should be reported to police by calling 101 or emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk quoting reference DP-20230712-076 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311908.