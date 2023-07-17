Cook-in-charge Lisa Roberts, and her dedicated catering team, cook tasty and healthy lunches for the children of Tenby Church in Wales VC School as well as providing meals for St Teilo's School, Tenby; Penally Learning Centre, Manorbier School and Ysgol Hafan y Môr, Tenby – around 500 meals a day!

The team were shortlisted for a Catering Team Champions Award as part of the 2023 Jamie’s Good School Food Awards having impressed the judges with their efforts and real dedication shown to the food they provide and serve to pupils.

A certificate sent to the team included a message of congratulations from the popular chef.

Cabinet member for education and the Welsh language, Cllr Guy Woodham said: “Lisa has been with PCC for 21 years and is a dedicated, loyal member of catering staff.

“She and her team have previously won Welsh Catering Team of the Year on a regional and national level from the Local Authority Catering Association.

“They are always willing to help any other school kitchen and make the most of the fantastic kitchen facilities they have to work in.

"Congratulations on this latest recognition of your fantastic work for the well-being of our children”

Tenby South member Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall added: “I am delighted that the hard work and high standards of the catering team at Tenby VC School has been recognised by this award.

“They not only serve Tenby VC School but also several surrounding schools so there are children across South Pembrokeshire benefitting from their excellent work."