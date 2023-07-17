Transport for Wales (TfW) is urging passengers to ensure they check for the latest information as July strikes are carried out.

The strikes are organised by the RMT Union and will affect 14 train operators.

TfW is not involved in the industrial action and services will run as timetabled but may be busier than usual as 14 rail operating companies head on strike, meaning other services will be affected.

One service that is set to be affected by the strikes is the train service between Carmarthen – Swansea – Bridgend – Cardiff Central – Newport – Severn Tunnel Junction.

Other routes that may be affected include Gloucester – Cheltenham, North Wales – Chester – Crewe – Manchester, and Shrewsbury – Birmingham International.

The RMT Union strikes will take place on Thursday, July 20, Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 29.

There is also a ban on overtime from Monday, July 17, to Saturday, July 22, which has been put in place by the ASLEF train drivers union, meaning some services may also be affected during this time.

To find out the latest, visit the Transport for Wales website at www.tfw.wales or www.journeycheck.com