Free hot or cold school meals will be available to all primary pupils from the start of the next academic year.

As well as a hot two course meal, there is always a sandwich or jacket potato option for children if they don’t fancy a hot meal.

A three-week rolling menu offers tasty, nutritious, balanced food inclusive of all dietary needs. Popular choices include pasta bolognaise, cowboy brunch, and chicken wrap.

All children have to do is to pick their meal option each morning at registration.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s dedicated team of nutrition specialists can cater for any child that suffers from a food allergy or intolerance and specific dietary requirements or restrictions should be made known to the school liaison officer via email elinor.phlip@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or telephone 01437 776168.

With school dinners for juniors costing £2.65a day, the free lunch provision will save parents more than £500 per child.

Children who take in packed lunches at the moment will also save by having school meals. With the increase in food costs, and foods typically found in school lunchboxes having risen on average around 70 per cent in the last 18 months, packed lunches tend to cost around £10 a week per child.

Universal Primary Free School Meals have been available every day for all full-time children in Year Two and below since September last year. This initiative will extend to all Primary learners as of September 2023.

The scheme does not replace Free School Meals for those learners whose parents or guardians are receiving qualifying benefits, which allows them to access other financial support for school costs.

The menus are on offer on the Pembrokeshire County Council website so why not give free lunches a go?

Any pupils that still have a balance on their cashless catering account at the end of term can request a refund by emailing cashless.catering@pembrokeshire.gov.uk