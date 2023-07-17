Pupils from Holy Name School, Fishguard were recently presented with a Climate Challenge Cymru award by Julie James MS for their project about the benefits of seagrass.

Year five and six pupils received their award at a ceremony in the Pierhead building in Cardiff.

Climate Challenge Cymru brings together pupils from schools across mid and west Wales to explore the issue of climate change and is run by Eluned Morgan MS.

For their project the Holy Name pupils researched the role which seagrass plays in helping to combat climate change and improving marine ecosystems.

The team decided they wanted to spread awareness among pupils of their own age about the importance of seagrass in supporting marine habitats and in reducing the carbon in the atmosphere.

First, they created a presentation which they shared with the school in an assembly, then they created a Minecraft seagrass habitat and a game using scratch to demonstrate the importance of seagrass to marine environments in a way that was easily accessible by pupils of primary age.

To reach a wider audience, the team then designed a website to share their research, videos and the game.

“The pupils’ seagrass website has been added to the school website,” said Holy Name’s Class Five teacher Nichola Thomas.

“Now it can be accessed by anyone, anywhere and used to spread the awareness of the benefits of seagrass to others around the world.