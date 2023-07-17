When Glyn and Anne Williams decided to open up the milking parlour as 'Dairway' at their Folly Farm, near Begelly, to the public all those years ago, little did they realise that their venture would snowball into the superb award-winning Folly Farm Adventure Park and Zoo.

Over half-a-million visitors a year from across the UK and beyond now pour through the gates of Folly Farm, which remains family-run, with the grandchildren of the founders now part of the team.

he Williams/Ebsworth family are at the helm of Folly Farm. From left to right: Bill Ebsworth, Chris Ebsworth, Anne Williams, Karina Ebsworth, Bonnie the dog, Lily Ebsworth and Jamie Ebsworth. (Image: Folly Farm)

Alongside building up its farm experience, the park's milestones included the establishment of its fairground – now the largest of its kind in Europe – in 1996, and the arrival of its first zoo animals in 2002.

Meerkats and rhinos enjoy their enclosures. (Image: Folly Farm)

In 2009, Folly Farm welcomed Wales’ only giraffes in a significant turning point for the business.

Visitors marvel at the lofty height of the giraffes. (Image: Folly Farm)

And in 2020, there was a massive boost to the zoo’s endangered species breeding programme with the birth of baby black rhino in 2020. He was named Glyndwr in tribute to Glyn who sadly died shortly after.

Karina and Chris couldn't resist a wedding day spin on the vintage fairground (Image: Folly Farm)

Folly Farm is justifiably in celebratory mood today, and took a moment to catalogue its attractions and reflect on its success.

Folly Farm said: “Throw in Europe’s biggest undercover vintage fairground, over 700 species of exotic, endangered (or simply unusual) zoo animals, a Pembrokeshire Big Wheel, Go Kart race track, land train tractor ride, huge array of themed adventure play areas and a five star holiday park with luxury lodges, hot tubs and quirky glamping – and you get an idea of how busy we’ve been over the years.

The popular penguins, and The Cake Fairy's creation of a celebratory cake. (Image: Folly Farm)

“With plenty of laughter, hard work, reinvestment and awards along the way!

Bottle-feeding baby animals and out-staring the primates never loses appeal! (Image: Folly Farm)

"That same vision and drive that led our directors to open their doors back in 1988 has certainly remained in the family who are still very much at the helm – and has helped inspire our fantastic Folly Farm."

Back to where it all started - an invitation to the opening of 'Dairyway'. (Image: Folly Farm)

