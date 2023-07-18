More than eight out of 10 teenagers with caring responsibilities feel lonely during the summer holidays, according to new research.

Until recently, Noah, 19, was a young carer to his brother who has autism, his father, who suffers from ME, and sister, who is severely epileptic.

He said: “I never looked forward to the summer holidays as I never really got a break.

“Even when I did try and take a break from my family I couldn’t, because mentally I was still thinking about them, because I love them.

“I have always been mentally and physically trained to care for my family.

“When you see other people and friends going out, going to the beach, having a BBQ during the summer holidays, that’s when you would feel the loneliness – they’re the normal people, and you’re not sadly.

“And it’s a case of if I had gone out to those events with friends, the feeling of guilt would have ruined it for me.

“There needs to be a lot more support – especially in terms of regular activities, and especially residential breaks – but there’s hardly any funding for that.”

A survey found 82% of 11-18 year-olds who look after loved ones feel isolated during the summer break.

Almost a third (32%) feel lonely for most of the summer break and 35% do not look forward to the time off at all.

Almost one in five (18%) of them spend more than 12 hours a day cooking, cleaning and looking after loved ones who need support, the research by Action for Children and the Carers Trust revealed.

More than a quarter (26%) spend more than 10 hours a day on such tasks.

The vast majority (86%) of the youngsters said they get more worried or stressed in the summer break than in term time, with almost two fifths (39%) feeling that way for most of the holiday.

A separate survey found more than half of young adults said they felt they did more caring than they used to, with many saying they look after more people than before.

Paul Carberry, chief executive of Action for Children, said: “Young carers are proud to look after family members, but the work they do deserves proper recognition and support.

“Young carer respite services can be a lifeline, but the support currently available just isn’t enough to reach all of them in the right way.

“The Government must ensure councils have sufficient funding so all young carers have access to these essential services.

“Only then will these children begin to have the practical and emotional support they need for a safe and happy childhood.”

Around one million children, some as young as five years old, care for loved ones across the UK.

They help with practical tasks such as getting someone in and out of bed, helping them get dressed, washing, cleaning, cooking and shopping.