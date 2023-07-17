The speed limits on restricted roads are set to be lowered from 30mph from September while the sale of some single-use plastic will be banned from autumn 2023.

Restrictions will also be placed on the inclusion of certain items in meal deals from 2024 while the Welsh Government is also considering banning the sale of energy drinks to children under the age of 16.

Here is a full list of new legislation, bans and restrictions coming into place across Wales from September.

Bans and restrictions to be introduced across Wales

Products high in fat sugar and/or salt

The Welsh Government is set to introduce legislation restricting the placement and promotion of products high in fat, sugar and salt in Wales.

Over 60% of adults and a quarter of children in Wales are above their healthy weight.



We want to make the healthy choice the easy choice by reducing promotions of foods that are high in fat, sugar and salt and contribute the most to obesity.



The new law will be introduced in 2024 and will be rolled out across Wales by 2025.

The aim of the new legislation, according to the Welsh Government, is to "improve diets and help prevent obesity by restricting the ways foods high in fat, sugar or salt can be promoted".

The new legislation will focus on things like:

Volume-based promotions, such as multi-buys

Restrictions on where products high in fat, sugar or salt can be displayed, such as at the end of aisles.

Addressing the issue with temporary price promotions and meal deals

Despite reports earlier in the year suggesting meal deals may be banned under the new legislation, the Welsh Government has said this would not be the case.

But there will be alterations to meal deals in Wales under the new laws with the unhealthiest products to no longer be offered as part of the popular package.

The Welsh Government website says: "Whilst this (new legislation) would not ban meal deals or other types of promotion it would restrict the inclusion of the unhealthiest products."

New laws will restrict the inclusion of the unhealthiest products in meal deals across Wales. (Image: PA)

Whilst the legislation will not apply to all high fat, sugar and salt products, it will target food and drinks that contribute most to obesity.

There are a number of other inclusions to the legislation that are still being considered including calorie labelling and preventing the sale of energy drinks to children under 16.

The Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle, said: "This legislation will take forward our commitment to improve diets and help prevent obesity in Wales.

"Whilst similar legislation is also being introduced in England, I am minded to include temporary price reductions and meal deals within our restrictions.

"We will not be banning any product or type of promotion, our aim is to rebalance our food environments towards healthier products, so that the healthy choice becomes the easy choice."

Single-use plastic products

The Welsh Government is introducing the Environmental Protection (Single-use Plastic Products) Bill which is a new law making it "a criminal offence to supply or offer to supply (including for free) specific single-use plastic products to consumers in Wales".

The Welsh Government said: "This law will stop the sale or supply of these products in Wales, unless there is an exemption."

The restrictions are set to be introduced in phases, beginning in Autumn 2023, to allow businesses time to use up existing stock and to find alternatives.

The following single-use plastic items will be banned under the new law:

Phase 1 (from Autumn 2023)

Plates

Cutlery

Drinks stirrers

Cups made of expanded or foamed extruded polystyrene

Takeaway food containers made of expanded or foamed extruded polystyrene

Sticks for balloons

Plastic-stemmed cotton buds

Drinking straws (with exemptions so people who need them to eat and drink safely and independently can continue to have them)

Phase 2 (from 2024 onwards)

Plastic single-use carrier bags

Polystyrene lids for cups and takeaway food containers

Oxo-degradable plastic products

The Welsh Government said: "These products are being banned as they all are often found littered in our parks, streets, seas and on our beaches.

"They all have reusable or non-plastic alternatives."

Welsh Ministers also have the power to add other products if further action is needed.

There are some small exceptions to the new laws which can be found on the Welsh Government website.

Change in speed limits on restricted roads

From September Wales will become one of the first countries in the world, and the first nation in the UK, to lower the default national speed limit on residential roads from 30mph to 20mph.

Lots of people are talking about moving to 20mph, so here’s some info on the safety and health benefits we can expect with the change from 17 September

The Welsh Government passed the law in July 2022 which will see a default 20mph speed limit placed on restricted roads across Wales.

Restricted roads are usually located in residential and built-up areas and often have street lights on them (placed no more than 200 yards apart).

This change will be introduced on September 17, 2023.

Snare and Glue Traps

Wales recently became the first UK nation to ban snare and glue traps.

the Agriculture (Wales) Bill has just passed the final stage in the Senedd, making Wales the first in the UK to introduce full bans on snares and glue traps



A big thank you/diolch to the Members of the Senedd who have made today a momentous day for animals in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/0ulrUuEslB — RSPCA Cymru (@RSPCAcymru) June 27, 2023

A snare is a wire noose, attached to a stake or heavy object acting as an anchor.

While glue traps, also known as 'glue boards' or 'sticky boards', consist of a sheet of plastic, cardboard or wood coated with non-drying adhesive designed to trap rodents as they cross the board.

RSPCA Cymru said they consider the traps "cruel and indiscriminate" and have been campaigning for a ban in Wales.

The Welsh Government's Agriculture (Wales) Bill was published last year and the new laws have now come into effect.

RSPCA head of public affairs, David Bowles, said: "Snares and glue traps have no place in modern Wales. Both have the potential to cause immeasurable suffering to animals.

"On snares, this will be the first ban of its kind in the UK and will be a huge step forward in Wales.

"Too often, our officers have dealt with animals in severe pain and misery at the hands of these devices; which are cruel, indiscriminate and totally unnecessary.

"It will be a landmark day when this welcome law consigns them to the history books in Wales."