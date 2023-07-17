Precise details of the obstruction have yet to be confirmed.

The warning came through earlier this evening, Monday, July 17.

Port officials have confirmed that the obstruction is currently standing some 300m south southeast of berth three at the oil terminal, in an approximate position of 51º41’ 830N 004º59’ 263W.

It is standing approximately 2.5m above the seabed, between the 10m and 15m contours.

All mariners currently operating on the Milford Haven Waterway are being urged to navigate with extreme caution in the vicinity of the obstruction.

Milford Haven Port Authority has confirmed that it will issue a further notice when the obstruction has been removed.