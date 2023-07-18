The 19-year-old seven-footer, who is a former pupil of Ysgol y Preseli, entered the competition with a personal best of 15.30 metres - and threw three consecutive personal bests and one European record.

With his penultimate throw, Jenkins registered a monster 17.14 metres, which was a European record on his Championship debut.

Notably, every single throw of Jenkins’ on the night would have matched or bettered the world record pre-competition, however, Jose Gregorio Lemos of Columbia saw to a huge revision of that as he launched out to 18.26m to win the title.

“It’s surreal, my heart was pounding, and I’m sure it will be for many days,” he said following Monday's achievement.

“It’s incredible and I’m very proud.

“Going out there, I did have a lot of expectations – I wanted to push it, I wanted to smash my own best, and as a minimum I wanted to get the European record. That was my main goal going in.

“The really strong competition definitely helped push me – I don’t think I would’ve got that 17-metre throw without the pressure of the other athletes trying to raise the distance.

"All the boys out there are lovely and accommodating – I was the youngest out athlete there, and they were all giving me tips on how to handle the pressure and generally pushing me to throw as a far as I can."

Jenkins, who trains in Cardiff under Ryan Spencer-Jones, had gone into the event with a best throw of 15.30m – but every one of his efforts would have beaten the previous world record.

His success bears testament to his commitment to the sport, and also his ability to deal with the life-changing condition of cerebral palsy.

Five years ago, he was an impressive rugby player who was being watched keenly by several clubs that were eager to take him on.

And Michael had the skills, the speed, the strength and the determination to succeed.

At the age of 13 he was told by his medics that it would be unwise to continue playing rugby because of the risks it posed to someone with cerebral palsy.

“It was a massive blow,” recalls Michael, who is from Llandissilio.

“It’s very, very tough when you have to stop doing something you love. I had a real passion for rugby and I wanted to get to the highest level that I could, whatever that might have been.”

For three months Michael did nothing. And then, with the support of Disability Wales, he joined the Pembrokeshire Harriers and discovered a new sport.

Under the guidance of his idol, triple Paralympic champion Aled Davies, alongside Welsh Athletics throws coach Ryan Spencer-Jones, Jenkins has continued to thrive.

Last year, Jenkins decimated the F38 World discus record in Paris when he battered the previous best by seven metres.