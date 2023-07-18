In a statement released on Monday, the Cadwgan Building Preservation Trust confirmed that he has ‘accepted the offer of a new challenge' as the next step on his career path.

“My time as director of Cardigan Castle has been a unique, enjoyable and challenging three and a half years,”said Jonathan Thomas.

“I have learned many new skills, made countless new friends as well as hopefully having made a positive impact on the Castle and its contribution to making Cardigan such a great place to live.

"I would like to sincerely thank the board of trustees, all the castle staff, the volunteers and our partner organisations for their unwavering support throughout my tenure, enthusiastically embracing everything I have wanted to implement over the last three and a half years.

"I believe the Castle is now on a very steady footing and ready for a new director with fresh ideas to take it forward again.”

Jonathan Thomas took up the directorship in 2020 when he was faced with the challenges of steering the castle onwards following the Covid pandemic.

During his term he has made a notable impact on the site, including the refurbishment of the Pafiliwn, the introduction of the Escape Room to the Castle, creating new exhibitions and a myriad of new events such as the Christmas Light Trail in 2022.

Trust chair, Non Davies, has expressed her gratitude for Jonathan Thomas’ input over the last three and a half years.

“We’re extremely sad to see Jonathan go but also pleased that he’s moving on to what will be a new and exciting post for him which I’m sure will fully utilise his wide and variable skill set,” she said.

“During his time as director, he’s made an outstanding contribution not only by improving and updating systems and procedures but also by introducing new ideas in terms of our customer experience.

“He has been a most valuable member of the team at Cardigan Castle and I know that he will be sorely missed by Trustees, staff and volunteers alike.”

The Trust has confirmed that it will begin the recruitment process for a new director over the coming weeks.