The Port of Milford Haven and Car Y Mor have both received notification this week of their successful awards from the UK Seafood Fund Infrastructure Scheme round two.

The Port of Milford Haven has been awarded £2.6 million to deliver a suite of interlinked, major regeneration works at Milford Fish Docks, including the construction of a new pontoon for 25 to 30 inshore fishing vessels.

This will boost capability to sustainably land, process and add value to produce for local, regional and international markets.

Car y Mor, (Love of the Sea Ltd), based in St Davids has also received £1.1 million to expand seaweed production facilities by developing a seaweed processing unit with storage, equipment, shop and an educational hub.

“I’m delighted to hear the announcement that ‘For The Love Of The Sea Limited’ has been successful in being awarded over £1million from the UK Seafood Fund," said MP Stephen Crabb.

"This is going to provide extra impetus to grow this exciting innovation, created by a local Community Benefit Society, which will see a Seaweed biostimulant Refinery built in St Davids.

“I was also pleased to see the Port of Milford Haven receiving over £3 million.

"This important funding will support the regeneration of Milford Fish Docks and will provide new pontoons, storage, an ice plant and moorings for the inshore fleet.

"Fishing remains an important industry in Milford Haven, and this funding will help keep the facilities the industry needs up to date.”

This new system will be underpinned by Fisheries Management Plans – blueprints for how best to manage fish stocks – with the first six published today, including bass, king scallops, crab and lobster; amazing produce which we are renowned for around the world.

These management plans – developed together with industry and anglers over 18 months – deliver commitments from the Fisheries Act 2020 and will help to build a modern, resilient fishing industry while securing sustainable fish stocks.

These plans will be a combination of actions that can be taken now to protect stocks – such as seasonal closures or further scientific studies – and longer-term approaches, using the latest scientific evidence so we have the most productive and sustainable sector possible.

The announcement includes a boost for the small under 10 meter vessels which are the lifeblood of our coastal communities, making use of our post Brexit quota increases by removing a cap on the amount of quota they can use and opening up more potential income for smaller businesses.