The Women in Wales (WiW) luncheon took place in Cardiff in May, as well as fine dining the event held a fundraising auction with items including holidays, a signed Welsh World Cup squad football jersey, dining experiences and a Melin Tregwynt throw.

There was also a raffle, a champagne reception and a talk by couture milliner Alison Tod who is well known for providing hats for Dior and Dolce&Gabbana to name a few.

Three Pembrokeshire charities were chosen by Women in Wales following a Dragon’s Den style selection process.

Pembrokeshire’s Sandy Bear, North Pembrokeshire Riding for the Disabled and The Pembrokeshire Food Story were all successful in their bids for a slice of the funds raised.

Sandy Bear, a charity providing bereavement support for young people in Pembrokeshire received £6,000.

North Pembrokeshire Riding for the Disabled, which runs out of Havards Stables in Newport and offers riding and horse care skills to children and adults with disabilities, was given £3,000.

Pembrokeshire Food Story helps educate local children as to where their food has come from during Pembrokeshire County Show, it was awarded £8,000.

The three charities were handed their cheques during a presentation at Blackpool Mill earlier this month.

Representatives from all the charities attended as well as the event’s headline sponsor - Sykes cottages plus several of our support sponsors - JCP solicitors & LHP accountants.

Also present were WiW ambassadors Jenny Ogwen- Williams and Yvonne Buckingham, plus trustees and some long-time supporters.

“We were delighted to award a total of £30,000 to children’s charities in Wales which included three Pembrokeshire based charities,” said Women in Wales’ Rachel Thomas.

“The Women in Wales event wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t for the fantastic support of sponsors, also companies and individuals who donate superb auction and raffle prizes each year and of course all the ladies who attend and support generously.”

Next year will be Women in Wales’ 30th lunch and as it’s a special birthday it promises to be bigger than ever with lots of surprises.

Any children’s charities in Wales that wish to apply for a grant will be able to do so via the Women in Wales website linked above.