The 16 foot vessel, which had been attached to a trailer, was unhitched sometime between 1pm and 3pm on Sunday, July 16.

It has been described as having a white or cream hull, a cabin to the front, a grey outboard engine and bright orange covers to the rear of the boat and on the propeller.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.

They can be contacted either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Anyone with information is asked to quote reference: DP-20230716-262

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”

