Led by successful Welsh actor Rhodri Ifan, the performance at Caffi Beca on the main Cardigan to Narberth road on Monday evening depicted the moment in Welsh history when a group of armed local men, led by Twm Carnarbwth – otherwise known as Thomas Rees - arrived in Efailwen to destroy a new tollgate.

Ifan, who recently played the lead role in S4C film ‘Swn’, based on Gwynfor Evans’ campaign to establish the Welsh language television channel, was aided by ‘rioters’ dressed in women’s clothes with blackened faces, as they were at the time when the gate was destroyed.

The rioters were joined by local schoolchildren as well as renowned tenors Trystan Llyr and Teifryn Rees who sang Twm’s favourite hymn ‘Iesu difyrrwch f’enaid drud’.

Some of the Efailwen children speaking to S4C's Rhodri Owen (Image: Chris Rees)

The re-enactment, which took place on the same date as the third and final attack on the tollgate in 1838, heralds the start of a campaign to erect a bronze statue of Twm Carnarbwth outside Caffi Becca.

Campaign leader Hefin Wyn is raising an initial £10,000 to commission the statue, however the sculptor’s task will be a tough one as there are no existing photographs nor portraits of Twm Carnarbwth.

“Although Twm was a noted pugilist in the fairs of his time, he was essentially a farm labourer who carried the woes of the people of his community on his shoulders,” said Hefin Wyn.

“He was very much a local hero whose exploits led to radical change in the late 19th century and who was determined to correct local justice.”

The gate destroyed by the rioters sat on the border between Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire and was erected in 1839.

It was used by people carrying lime back from the coast, however protesters viewed it as a symbol of economic oppression.

The attack was the first of many that continued throughout west Wales until 1844 which became known as the Rebecca Riots.

Although it is not known why the name ‘Rebecca’ was adopted, legend has it that a local woman named Rebecca lived near the original group at Efailwen and had clothes that were large enough to fit the burly men.

Around £3,000 has already been raised for the commemorative sculpture.

The re-enactment was filmed by a crew from S4C and presenter Rhodri Owen who will be broadcasting it on ‘Prynhawn Da’ later this week.