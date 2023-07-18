Whitland Male Voice Choir will be performing at the Royal Oak in Fishguard on Saturday, July 22.

The concert is free to attend and there will be a bucket collection in aid of Wales Air Ambulance.

The choir will perform between 3 pm and 5.30 pm. Then members will perform requests from the public from 5.40 pm until 6.30 pm.

Well-known local minister and former county councillor Huw George will be the MC for the day, and there will be soloists from the choir taking part too.

“We chose the Wales Air Ambulance charity, as it has been a guardian angel to a few local members over the last few years,” said the choir’s Roy Morris.

“It depends solely on public donations, so we thought we would do a fundraiser at the Royal Oak, Fishguard.”

When the choir is finished the music will continue as local covers band RocCana takes over the entertainment from 7 pm.

If you can’t attend but would like to support the Wales Air Ambulance, the choir has set up a JustGiving page where you can donate.

Whitland Male Voice Choir has been going since 1875 and is 128 years old this year.

It has just launched a new CD Dal I Ganu (Still Singing), with a total of 18 songs; nine in Welsh and nine in English. The CDs will be available on the day for the bargain price of £10 each.

“It should be a family fun day for all,” said Roy.