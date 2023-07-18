Drop-in clinics will be held in July and August which will provide childhood vaccinations across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

Bethan Lewis, interim assistant director of public health for the health board, said: “Immunisation is important for children because it helps provide immunity before exposure to potentially life-threatening diseases.

“Immunisation has helped rid the world of some very serious debilitating diseases. Smallpox, for example, has now been eradicated thanks to vaccines.

“It is important that all children have easy access to their scheduled vaccines and so we are pleased to offer these drop-in sessions.”

A number of drop-in sessions and appointments for children aged between five and 17 will be held at the following locations:

Tuesday, July 25 between 11am and 1pm at The Table, Merlins Walk, Carmarthen (next to Poundland). This is a drop-in only.

Tuesday, August 8 between 12pm and 6pm at Neyland Hub, Neyland Vaccination Centre, Unit 1 Honeyborough Retail Park, Neyland, Pembrokeshire.

Wednesday, August 9 between 12pm and 6pm at Dafen Hub, Unit 2a Dafen Industrial Estate, Heol Cropin, Llanelli.

Wednesday, August 9 between 12pm and 6pm at Trewen Hub, Ysgol Trewen, Cwm-Cou, Newcastle Emlyn.

Thursday, August 17 between 12pm and 6pm at Eos Integrated Children Centre, Llwyn yr Eos, Penparcau, Aberystwyth.

A parent or guardian who is able to provide consent must attend with children who are to be immunised.

Any parents with queries about any aspect of their child’s immunisations can call in for an informal chat or call 0300 303 8322.

Appointments can be booked by calling the above number and pressing option 1, or drop in at any of the clinics during the opening times, but at busy times, priority will be given to those with appointments.