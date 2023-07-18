Hywel Williams and Peter Ormerod had been drinking in the Portobello Inn in Burry Port on September 24 last year.

The two did not know each other, but had got in to “a disagreement” during a heated debate over Welsh independence.

They left the pub at around the same time, but clashed again outside a nearby coffee shop on Station Road.

Mr Ormerod, 75, was seen on CCTV “to approach Hywel Williams and point and gesture towards him,” the jury heard.

Williams pushed Mr Ormerod in the chest, causing him to fall back and hit his head.

The jury heard that Mr Ormerod suffered “a severe head injury”.

Williams called the emergency services, who treated Mr Ormerod before he was taken to Morriston Hospital. He was then transported by Air Ambulance to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Mr Ormerod did not regain consciousness, and died in the intensive care unit on September 28.

A post mortem examination found Mr Ormerod had suffered multiple skull fractures and bleeding on the skull and brain.

Williams was arrested at the scene at 11.09pm on September 24.

While in custody, Williams told officers: “He just came at me and I pushed him away”.

In his interview, Williams said Mr Ormerod “acted aggressively” and claimed he had said “words to the effect of ‘You’re going to have it’”.

Williams, 40, of North Clive Street, Grangetown, Cardiff, pleaded not guilty to a charge of manslaughter, arguing the push was acting in self-defence.

The prosecution argued that Williams did not need to use physical force, which led to him being charged with manslaughter.

Following around six hours of deliberations, the jury returned a unanimous not guilty verdict.

Judge Paul Thomas thanked the jury for their work, and added that he “cannot remember a sadder case than this”.

He also expressed his condolences to Mr Ormerod’s family.