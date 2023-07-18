Natalie Imbruglia – famed for hit 1990s single Torn – will be performing in Cardigan Castle as part of the summer season of outdoor events.

The Australian singer became an overnight sensation with the 1997 single and debut album Left of the Middle, with Torn reaching number two in the UK Singles Chart and it was number one in airplay around the world and on the Billboard Airplay chart for 14 weeks.

The single sold more than a million copies in the UK, with Left of the Middle selling more than seven million copies across the world.

In 2021, Natalie released her critically acclaimed sixth album Firebird and she has spent the last 25 years touring across the world.

Natalie has hosted the ARIA Awards and performed alongside Andrea Bocelli.

The award-winning singer has won eight ARIA’s, two Brit Awards, a Billboard Music Award and received three Grammy nominations.

She is also an actress, playing Beth Brennan in Neighbours during the 1990s, and returning to the soap for its final episode.

She will be supported by Lowri Evans, who will be bringing her bilingual songs which take inspiration from Americana, folk, country and blues.

Natalie Imbruglia will perform at Cardigan Castle on Friday, July 21.

Doors open at 6.30pm and music begins at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £35 and are available from www.mwldan.co.uk or by calling 01239 621200 between midday and 8pm, Tuesday to Sunday.