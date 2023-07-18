Broad Haven Beach has been red flagged this morning (Tuesday, 18 July) due to the water quality being “too low”, RNLI Lifeguards North Pembrokeshire have confirmed.

Sewage had spilled into the water, the RNLI said, after heavy rain earlier in the day caused the sewage system to overflow.

Swimmers have been asked not to go in the water at Broad Haven Beach due to concerns over water quality. (Image: RNLI Lifeguards North Pembrokeshire)

Broad Haven Beach forms part of the Pembrokeshire Marine Special Area of Conservation and is also designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest, highlighting the high conservation status of the Area.

The water also lies within Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

A spokesperson for RNLI Lifeguards North Pembrokeshire said: “Natural Resources Wales have deemed the water quality too low for swimming today due to an overflow over the sewage system from heavy rain this morning.

“Please visit one of our other lifeguarded beaches today.

“Sorry for any inconvenience.”

Natural Resources Wales issued a “risk of reduced water quality due to heavy rain” warning from 8.30am this morning (July 18).