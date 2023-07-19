Bootleg Blondie will be at Cardigan Castle in August as part of the castle’s summer of events.

Bootleg Blondie has spent more than two decades delighting fans across the UK and world, and is the only tribute to have performed with two of Blondie’s founding members – drummer Clem Burke and songwriter and bass player Gary Valentine.

The band has also been thanked on Blondie’s 11th album, Pollinator, and performed at the world-famous CBGB in New York City.

Bootleg Blondie played two UK tours with Clem under the name CBBB (Clem Burke & Bootleg Blondie), with both tours selling out.

Bootleg Blondie will be at Cardigan Castle on Saturday, August 5. Doors open at 6.30pm with music beginning at 8pm.

Tickets cost £22.50 for adults and £16 for U18s and are available at www.mwldan.co.uk or by calling 01239 621200 between midday and 8pm, Tuesday to Sunday.